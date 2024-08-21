Imran urges UK PM to uphold ‘freedom and fairness’ in Pakistan’s political crisis

In a written response to questions from ITV, Khan details his expectations from UK govt regarding his imprisonment

Says Pakistanis yearn for change, for democracy, and for the rule of law to prevail

ISLAMABAD: Former prime minister Imran Khan, who has been incarcerated for more than a year on multiple charges, has expressed concerns about the state of democracy in Pakistan, urging the United Kingdom to take a stand for “freedom and fairness.”

Speaking through his lawyers, who conveyed questions from ITV News, Khan congratulated Starmer on his recent election victory but asked him to consider a scenario where senior Labour Party members were “abducted in the dead of night” during the UK election campaign to grasp the gravity of the situation in Pakistan.

Khan, who led Pakistan from 2018 until his removal in a parliamentary no-confidence vote in 2022, has been imprisoned since August 2023. Although his initial sentences were overturned, new charges have kept him behind bars.

Khan remains determined despite his ordeal, saying, “I am both mentally and physically prepared for the struggle ahead. True democratic change and freedom in Pakistan were never going to be easy.”

He emphasised that prayers, reading, and exercise have been sources of strength during his imprisonment.

Reflecting on the recent British general election, Khan urged Starmer and his cabinet to imagine if their electoral triumph was unjustly taken from them. “I urge PM Starmer and his cabinet, who assumed power through the genuine will of the people without any electoral manipulation, to imagine if their overwhelming victory was stolen,” he said.

Khan’s supporters claim that his imprisonment just six months before Pakistan’s February 2024 elections is part of a politically motivated effort to prevent his Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party from returning to power.

Due to restrictions imposed by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), PTI candidates had to run as independents yet managed to secure 93 seats in the National Assembly, far exceeding expectations. Khan alleges that the ruling Pakistan Muslim League (PMLN) legitimately won only a small number of seats, a claim the party denies.

Describing the challenges faced by his party, Khan said, “Picture a scenario where a party that barely won 18 seats usurped your mandate, where your party symbols were stripped, and your leaders were imprisoned or tortured until they switched allegiances or left politics altogether. Imagine homes broken into and women and children abducted in the dead of night.”

He lamented that his party has been “brutally suppressed,” adding, “The people of Pakistan yearned for change, for democracy, and for the rule of law to prevail. Their votes were a cry for justice, self-determination, and freedom.”

When asked whether the new British government should advocate for his release, Khan warned that the administration carried “tremendous responsibility and high expectations” on the world stage.

“The world is watching them and looking to them for leadership, especially in light of the horrific situation in Gaza and the erosion of democratic principles globally,” Khan remarked.

“We have a collective duty to uphold the values of peace and strive for freedom and fairness for everyone. Where the UK stands in its commitment to these values will speak volumes,” he stated.

Khan expressed concern over the rise of Islamophobia in the UK, saying, “Having spent much time in the UK during my cricketing days, it saddens me to see the rise of Islamophobia over the past decade. I hope the newly appointed government can curb the bigotry that has affected Muslims and people of all faiths.”

The former premier also described his ‘harsh’ conditions in Rawalpindi Jail, where he claims to be confined in a small cell under constant surveillance, with no privacy.

However, the government has denied these allegations, asserting before the Supreme Court that Khan is provided with adequate amenities, including an exercise bike, a separate kitchen, a room cooler, a study table, and an LED TV.