False claims of Hindu genocide in Bangladesh debunked by BBC

ISLAMABAD: A BBC investigation has uncovered that many recent online videos and posts claiming attacks on Hindus in Bangladesh following the ouster of Sheikh Hasina are fabricated and largely spread by right-wing Hindu influencers, mainly from India, with ulterior motives.

These videos, depicting burning buildings and distressed individuals, have been circulated with false claims of a “genocide” against Hindus by “Islamic extremists.” However, the BBC Urdu’s verification process revealed that most of these videos are either doctored or entirely unrelated to events in Bangladesh.

For example, one viral video claimed that a Hindu temple in Chittagong was set on fire by Muslim extremists. The BBC found that the fire actually occurred at an office of the Awami League, not a temple, which remained undamaged. Another post falsely alleged that the home of Bangladeshi cricketer Liton Das was torched by Muslims; in reality, the house belonged to a Muslim Member of Parliament.

Notably, several social media posts falsely claiming attacks on Hindus by Muslims have been shared by accounts far from Bangladesh and India. Recently, British right-wing activist Tommy Robinson, also known as Stephen Yaxley-Lennon, was criticized for inciting violence in the UK. He had also been sharing unverified videos claiming a “genocide” against Hindus in Bangladesh. The BBC also debunked a video shared by Robinson, which falsely depicted a religiously motivated attack. The investigation confirmed that the incident was a property dispute, with no religious context.

These misleading posts, traced back to accounts linked to Hindu extremist groups in India, are fueling communal tensions across the region. Despite the false narratives, Muslim students in Chittagong have stepped up to protect Hindu temples, emphasizing the need for unity in the face of divisive propaganda. Moin, a student involved in these protective efforts, emphasizes the importance of unity, stating, “It is our responsibility to protect them.”

As Bangladesh navigates political turbulence, the spread of disinformation by right-wing Hindu influencers threatens communal harmony. It is crucial for the international community and social media platforms to act swiftly to curb these falsehoods and uphold the truth.