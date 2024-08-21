Comprehensive plan devised for Quetta’s anti-polio drive starting Sep 10

QUETTA: The district administration Quetta has devised a comprehensive plan for success of the anti-polio vaccination campaign.

A meeting of DPEC held here on Wednesday with Deputy Commissioner Quetta Lieutenant (R) Saad bin Asad in chair reviewed the monitoring, training, security and other arrangements of the anti-polio campaign to be start from September 10, 2024.

A comprehensive plan was chalked out during the meeting to make the upcoming anti-polio campaign successful and to administer the polio vaccine drops to all children aged under five year.

The meeting was attended by Assistant Commissioners City, Sariab, Sadar, Kuchlak, DHO, DDHO, District EPI Officer, Divisional EPI Officer and Union Council Coordinators.

A detailed report of the previous campaign was reviewed in the meeting, in which effective measures were taken to remove the deficiencies.

It was also decided in the meeting that police lady constables will also perform duty along with the teams during the anti-polio campaign starting from September 10 in Quetta.

It was decided that the parent or family who refuses to administer the polio vaccine drops will be arrested.

In the meeting, a report was also presented about the sensitive areas. During the campaign, announcement would be done from all mosques regarding the administration of immunization drops.

Addressing the meeting, Deputy Commissioner Quetta said that no negligence will be tolerated during the anti-polio campaign. He said that parents have a responsibility to cooperate with the administration in vaccinating their children against polio.

DC Saad bin Asad added that teachers and religious scholars should educate people about the harmful effects of the paralytic polio and adopt the preventive measures to become polio-free. He urged that society members to play their role for the complete eradication of polio.