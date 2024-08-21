ATC discharges Bushra Bibi from 12 cases of May 9 riots

Barrister Salman Safdar says decision could potentially impact ongoing cases against Imran Khan

RAWALPINDI: The Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) on Tuesday discharged Bushra Bibi, the wife of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder and former prime minister Imran Khan, from 12 cases related to May 9 riots.

ATC Judge Malik Ejaz Asif presided over the hearing held at Adiala Jail, where the Rawalpindi police had requested the physical remand of Bushra Bibi for further investigation into the May 9 incidents.

During the hearing, the court examined the police’s request for physical remand to investigate Bushra Bibi’s alleged involvement in 12 cases, including the attack on the General Headquarters (GHQ).

However, after careful consideration, the court rejected the police’s plea and discharged Bushra Bibi from all related cases.

Barrister Salman Safdar, the counsel for Bushra Bibi, expressed satisfaction with the ATC’s decision to discharge her from the cases related to May 9 events.

Speaking to the media, Safdar highlighted the significance of the court’s ruling, stating that it was a welcome outcome after several days of legal proceedings.

Safdar noted that Bushra Bibi had been named in the cases based on various statements, which, according to him, had no legal standing. “The court thoroughly reviewed the arguments from both sides before delivering its decision,” he said.

He further mentioned that the Rawalpindi police had requested physical remand for Bushra Bibi, which the court rejected, leading to her discharge from all the cases.

The prosecution had presented three statements to the court, alleging Bushra Bibi’s involvement in the May 9 incidents. “The court rightly questioned why there had been silence for over a year and three months since the events of May 9,” Safdar remarked.

He further stated that the court dismissed the validity of statements made by co-accused individuals, emphasising that they held no weight in the case against Bushra Bibi.

He also mentioned that the decision could potentially impact the ongoing cases against the PTI founder, who was recently acquitted in the cypher case although a final decision is yet to be announced.

Four prosecutors were present during the hearing, and while the prosecution retains the right to challenge the court’s decision, Safdar stressed that he has never criticised a court ruling, underscoring his professionalism as a lawyer.

“Decisions have been made even in the dead of night, but today’s ruling is a positive development,” he concluded.