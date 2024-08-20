Urgent need for first aid awareness

Road accidents are on the rise in the country, but what is even more disturbing is public’s obsession with filming such incidents and posting them on their social media accounts. Instead of focussing on the crucial, life-saving first aid, people promptly start filming the accident. For instance, a few weeks ago, I learnt of a tragic accidental death where a motorbike-trolley collision resulted in a serious injury to the motorcyclist that resulted in substantial blood loss. The real tragedy, however, was that the victim remained lying in excruciating pain on the road for another half-an-hour, while people stood around him.

Unfortunately, in a video clip that went viral the same day, one could see that the onlookers were standing idle. It was disappointing and rather sad to see that not one of them could take the necessary measures that could have borrowed the victim enough time to make it to a health facility. He had already passed away owing to loss of blood by the time he was taken to a hospital. To educate people regading this critical aspect, special programmes should be launched nationwide for creating awareness among the masses regarding basic life support. They may be issued cards certifying their skill, making them effective first responders. Moreover, the government needs to focus on capacity building and awareness programmes at all tiers so that the public knows how to respond and act in such a situation, instead of elbowing each other for a chance to make a video that may subsequently go viral on social media. The frustrating attitude of the people on the streets reflects our current level of civic sense.

DR SUMAN KHAN

MULTAN