Trump is a ‘coward’: Kamala implies during Pennsylvania appearance

US Vice President Kamala Harris Sunday subtly criticised former President Donald Trump, suggesting that her opponent was a “coward” whose politics centered on undermining rivals, Reuters reported.

Harris made these comments during a campaign event in the crucial battleground state of Pennsylvania, alongside her running mate, Minnesota Governor Tim Walz. This appearance came before she heads to the Democratic National Convention in Chicago, which begins on Monday.

Harris addressed the crowd of supporters, saying, “Over the last several years there’s been this kind of perversion that has taken place, I think, which is to suggest that the measure of the strength of a leader is based on who you beat down. When what we know is the real and true measure of the strength of a leader is based on who you lift up. Anybody who’s about beating down other people is a coward.”

She did not directly name Trump, who in a campaign appearance Saturday in eastern Pennsylvania referred to Harris as a “radical” and a “lunatic.”

Opinion polls have shown Harris bringing fresh energy to the campaign and closing the gap with former President Trump both nationally and in many of the eight highly competitive states including Pennsylvania that will play a decisive role in picking Democratic President Joe Biden’s successor.

Harris, who is Black and has Asian heritage, will be the first woman president if she wins in November.

She said that she was nearly done writing the speech she will deliver when she accepts the Democratic presidential nomination on Thursday.

“There will be a lot that is about what I believe is a way forward, a new way forward, and bringing everyone along in that,” she told reporters outside a restaurant.

Trump on Saturday said he believed she would be easier to beat than Biden, 81, who dropped out last month under pressure from his own party after a disastrous debate against Trump.

Pennsylvania was one of three Rust Belt states, along with Wisconsin and Michigan, that helped power Republican Trump’s upset victory in the 2016 election.

Biden, who grew up in Scranton, Pennsylvania, flipped the trio back to the Democrats in 2020, and Harris aims to hold on to them.

Sources said on Saturday that she is likely to join Biden on stage at the convention on Monday as he passes the torch to her as the party’s nominee for president.

The Trump campaign will try to counter-program the convention with a series of swing-state events this week. He will visit a manufacturing facility in York, Pennsylvania, on Monday, where his campaign says he will focus on the economy, and a county sheriff’s office in Howell, Michigan, on Tuesday to talk about safety and crime.

Trump and his running mate, Senator JD Vance, will travel to Asheboro, North Carolina, on Wednesday for remarks on national security, and on Friday Trump will join Turning Point Action, a group founded by conservative activist Charlie Kirk, for a rally in Glendale, Arizona, aimed in part at highlighting efforts to boost turnout.

Trump supporters said they hope he will refocus his campaign on policy rather than the repeated personal attacks against Harris he has leaned heavily on in the weeks since she emerged as the Democratic candidate.

“President Trump can win this election. His policies are good for America and if you have a policy debate he wins. Donald Trump the provocateur, the showman, may not win this election,” Republican US Senator Lindsey Graham said on NBC‘s “Meet the Press” on Sunday. “Policy is the key to the White House.”