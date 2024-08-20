Meghan Markle finally speaks up on rumours of rift with Prince Harry

Meghan Markle has opened up about rift and split rumours with husband Prince Harry as the royal couple concluded their Colombia trip.

Meghan joined Vice President Francia Márquez for a compelling panel discussion titled “Afro-Descendant Women and Power: Voice of Equity.”

The event, held in the vibrant city of Cali, Colombia, spotlighted the achievements and challenges of Afro-Colombian women leaders and entrepreneurs.

As per the Daily Express, during the session, Meghan divulged her current feelings about life, referring to it as her “chapter of joy.”

Days after Prince Harry broke his silence, Meghan also subtly dismissed rumours of rift with the duke, calling him ‘my husband.’

In a touching gesture during her visit, Archie and Lilibet doting mother wowed the crowd as she spoke in Spanish, conveying her and Prince Harry’s sense of welcome in Colombia.

“Because we are in your country, my husband and I can feel this embrace from Colombia – it’s incredible,” she said.

“The culture, the history – all of it – was a dream. This trip was a dream.”