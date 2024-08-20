Is your AC about to explode? Here’s how to prevent it

In recent times, you’ve likely come across videos on social media, particularly on Instagram, showing air conditioners catching fire. With global temperatures rising and often exceeding 50 degrees Celsius, the frequency of AC explosions is becoming more alarming.

It seems ironic that an appliance designed to provide relief from soaring temperatures can itself become a source of danger. Why do these incidents occur, and how can you prevent them from happening in your home or workplace? Let’s explore the common causes and practical steps you can take to avoid such hazardous situations.

Common causes of AC fires

Overuse: As temperatures climb, air conditioners are pushed to their limits, leading to overheating. This excessive strain can damage the compressor, increasing the risk of fire.

As temperatures climb, air conditioners are pushed to their limits, leading to overheating. This excessive strain can damage the compressor, increasing the risk of fire. Gas Leaks: AC units depend on refrigerant gas for cooling. If this gas leaks, the unit struggles to cool efficiently, placing additional stress on the system that can lead to overheating and fires.

AC units depend on refrigerant gas for cooling. If this gas leaks, the unit struggles to cool efficiently, placing additional stress on the system that can lead to overheating and fires. Voltage Fluctuations: Frequent voltage changes can harm the compressor and other electrical components. Such damage may cause the unit to overload, potentially sparking a fire.

Preventive Measures

Take Breaks: Give your AC a rest every 2-3 hours during extremely hot days to prevent it from overheating.

Give your AC a rest every 2-3 hours during extremely hot days to prevent it from overheating. Regular Maintenance: Schedule routine maintenance to identify and fix leaks or blockages before they become serious issues.

Schedule routine maintenance to identify and fix leaks or blockages before they become serious issues. Install a Voltage Stabilizer: If your area is prone to voltage fluctuations, consider installing a stabilizer to safeguard your AC.

If your area is prone to voltage fluctuations, consider installing a stabilizer to safeguard your AC. Dedicated Circuit: Make sure your AC is connected to a dedicated electrical circuit to prevent overloading.

Make sure your AC is connected to a dedicated electrical circuit to prevent overloading. Professional Installation: Ensure that your AC is installed by a qualified professional to guarantee it’s set up correctly.

By following these guidelines, you can keep your AC functioning safely and effectively during the sweltering summer months.