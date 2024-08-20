Ignoring the warning Signs

Bangladesh’s turmoil, which began with agitations by students against an unjust quota system, was subsequently converted into a protest against the government of Sheikh Hasina. The negativity against the Awami League government was so intense that the prime minister had to run for life. The status of founding father Sheikh Mujibur Rehman, who had been posthumously kept alive as Bangabandhu, stands shattered, with the protesters desecrating his larger-than-life statues. This was reminiscent of similar incidents earlier in countries like Iraq as well as the erstwhile Soviet Union.

It is obvious why the real issue of quota system, responsible for the unrest in Bangladesh, is not being discussed by parliament in Pakistan. The government would not discuss the quota issue because the party responsible for it happens to be a part of the ruling coalition, whereas the opposition is only interested in the end result of a Bangladesh-style ‘revolution’. But, as history suggests, one may bury the lede for a while, but not indefinitely. It makes sense to have a plan rather than allowing the unplanned to happen.

MALIK UL QUDDOOS

KARACHI