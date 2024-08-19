Torrential rains claim 195 lives across country since July 1: NDMA

Report says 362 people, including 147 children, injured in rain-related incidents

it says flash floods after heavy rains cause cumulative damages to 2,293 houses

ISLAMABAD: At least 195 people have been killed and 362 were injured in separate rain-related incidents caused by torrential rains of the current monsoon season in different parts of the country from July 1 to August 17, the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) said in its report released on Sunday.

The disaster management authority elaborated on the devastation caused by continued wet spells, which resulted in a great loss of lives, properties, crops and livestock since the beginning of the monsoon season.

According to the report, seven deaths were reported within the 24 hours till Saturday, August 17, 2024, including six deaths in Punjab and one in Balochistan. The total number of deaths has soared to 195 with today’s casualty figures.

Subsequently, at least 30 persons sustained injuries in the same period, with the highest number of casualties reported in Punjab, up to 29. The total number of injuries caused by the devastating rains was recorded at 362.

The NDMA further stated that the recently released death toll was reconciled with the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) Balochistan which experienced disastrous outcomes of heavy rainfalls this season.

Flash floods after heavy rains in low-lying areas caused damage to a total of 22 houses across the country in a day, taking the cumulative damages to infrastructure and private properties 2,293, including 1,559 partially and 734 fully damaged from July 1 to August 18.

The wet spells have also affected over 44km of roads and 30 bridges in the same period.