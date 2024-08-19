PTI cries foul at ECP’s bid to ‘change’ Punjab election tribunals

Salman Akram Raja says Punjab election tribunals, appointed by LHC chief justice, are not being allowed to function

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Sunday lashed out at the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) for attempting to change Punjab election tribunals, constituted by the Lahore High Court (LHC) chief justice.

“The election tribunals in other provinces functioned as per the list provided by the respective chief justices, but this “cohesion and tranquillity break” when it comes to Punjab,” PTI’s Barrister Salman Akram Raja stated while addressing a presser here on Sunday.

Barrister Raja, who had lost his election from NA-128 Lahore, said they [the government] fear the most in Punjab, claiming that ‘many bridges’ would collapse if the tribunals — appointed by the LHC chief justice — hear the disputes.

The PTI leader said that the people of Pakistan cannot and would never forget the February 8 general elections, wherein according to him, the worst rigging took place.

He regretted that the election tribunals in Punjab, appointed by the LHC chief justice, were not allowed to function.

Moreover, the PTI leader said, the one who created differences among the institutions and people is ‘Pakistan’s enemy’.

On the occasion, PTI leader Meher Bano Qureshi — who also lost the Multan NA-151 seat — said that the democracy’s strength lies in women’s representation, regretting that only three women leaders from the PML-N were representing the party in Parliament.

It is to be noted that Salman Akram Raja had filed a review petition with the Supreme Court of Pakistan, seeking to make functional the Election Tribunal in Punjab.

A five-member larger bench of the apex court headed by the CJP would also take up the appeal of the ECP against the LHC judgement, appointing eight election tribunals in Punjab to address elections disputes from the February 8 general elections.

The other members of the bench include Justice Aminuddin Khan, Justice Jamal Khan Mandokhail, Justice Naeem Akhtar Afghan and Justice Aqeel Ahmed Abbasi.

Previously, on July 4, the Supreme Court had suspended the LHC judgement and its notification regarding the appointment of eight election tribunals in Punjab. This suspension was in effect until the completion of consultations between the LHC chief justice and ECP.

On the other side, President Asif Ali Zardari — on July 9 — approved the Election (Amendment) Bill 2024, empowering the electoral watchdog to appoint retired judges of high courts to election tribunals.

Under the amendment to the Elections Act, 2017, the ECP would not need consultation with the respective chief justices for the appointment of retired judges as election tribunals.