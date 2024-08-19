Prince William takes shocking decision about future of relationship with Prince Harry

Prince William reportedly does not want his brother, Prince Harry, to be present at his coronation, according to an article by a private news outlet. The Prince of Wales has expressed a desire for his coronation to have a distinct atmosphere, indicating that he wants it to “look and feel different.” William is set to be crowned only after the passing of his father, King Charles III.

Close friends of William have suggested that he is keen on excluding his estranged brother from the event. “Their estrangement is profoundly sad,” said one of William’s closest confidants.

These friends also disclosed that the two brothers have not communicated in nearly two years. After Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle stepped down from their royal duties, they relocated to the United States with their children. Since then, Harry has frequently criticized his family, most notably in his memoir, Spare.

Concerns About Trust and Forgiveness A close associate of King Charles shared concerns about the strained relationship between Harry and the rest of the royal family. “The family fears that any conversation with Harry could end up in a second volume of Spare,” the friend noted. “Rebuilding trust seems almost impossible.”

However, the friend also mentioned that King Charles remains hopeful about mending ties with his son. “Despite everything, I wouldn’t say their relationship is beyond repair. The King’s ability to forgive Harry remains strong, but other family members are far less forgiving, which complicates matters,” the associate added.

Meanwhile, a close friend of Prince Harry criticized him for betraying his own family. “It’s shocking that he would go to such lengths. With Oprah, Netflix, and then the book—three strikes, and you’re out,” the friend remarked.

A former aide to Prince Harry suggested that since leaving the royal family, Harry seems to lack direction. “He was passionate about his military career and excelled in it. His work with Invictus is commendable, and fatherhood is something he deeply values, so perhaps that’s enough for him,” the aide said.

“But beyond that, things seem unclear. I always believed he wanted more out of life. He must be questioning, ‘What comes next?’” the former aide added.