NDMA warns of heavy rainfall, flooding as monsoon wreaks havoc on parts of country

11 people killed, dozens injured in various roof collapse and electrocution incidents in past 24 hours across country

PDMA alerts departments to potential flooding in southern Punjab, clarifying India has released no excessive water

Sindh mobilises local authorities across province to mitigate people sufferings caused by heavy rainfall

Torrential rains-triggered flash flood cuts off Balochistan’s connection with rest of country

ISLAMABAD: The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) and Punjab Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) on Sunday issued a warning of heavy and intense rainfall during the next 24 to 48 hours, raising concerns about potential urban flooding in major cities.

The alert comes as a torrential rain spell of the monsoon season has wreak havoc in various parts across the Sindh, Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa provinces, claiming 11 lives in various incidents of roof collapse and electrocution in the past 24 hours.

In its alert on Sunday, the NDMA directed all relevant departments to remain vigilant and take necessary precautions. According to the advisory, there is a significant risk of urban flooding in Rawalpindi, Islamabad, Gujranwala, Lahore, Sheikhupura, Kasur, and Sialkot.

Additionally, low-lying areas in Sargodha, Faisalabad, Nowshera, and Peshawar are also at risk of flooding.

The NDMA has cautioned that urban flooding could damage infrastructure and disrupt daily life. Communities living near drainage channels are particularly vulnerable to flash floods and may experience severe impacts.

In light of these urban flooding threats, the NDMA has launched the “Pak NDMA Disaster Alert” application, now available on both Google Play Store and iOS App Store. The public is urged to stay informed about weather updates and alerts through this app to ensure their safety.

PDMA issues flash flood alert for southern Punjab

The Punjab Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) issued a warning about potential flash flooding in southern Punjab, expected over the next 24 hours.

Citizens have been advised to exercise extreme caution and take necessary precautions.

A PDMA spokesperson confirmed that the authority is closely monitoring the situation.

He assured that emergency response teams are on standby, and relief supplies are being pre-positioned in areas most at risk.

The PDMA is actively disseminating critical information through multiple channels to keep the public informed.

No water release from India as water level remain stable

The PDMA clarified that river water levels remained stable, and India has released no excessive water.

In the next 24 hours, much of Punjab is expected to experience further rainfall, heightening concerns over potential flooding. The PDMA spokesperson cautioned that Dera Ghazi Khan, Multan, and Bahawalpur divisions are particularly at risk of flash floods, with local commissioners already on high alert.

Irfan Ali Kathia, Director General of PDMA, highlighted the current flood situation in Dera Ghazi Khan and Rajanpur, which is exacerbated by rainfall in the Sulaiman Mountain range. Medium floodwaters are currently surging through the Rajanpurkaha, Chachar, Patok, and Zangi Road hills, while a high-level flood wave is passing through the Sakhi Sarwar River in Dera Ghazi Khan.

In response to these threats, the PDMA, along with local administrations, is fully mobilized, ensuring that citizens living in the path of potential floods have been relocated to safer areas.

In contrast, the water flow in the major rivers – Chenab, Ravi, Jhelum, and Sutlej remains at normal levels. The PDMA has dispelled widespread rumors suggesting that India has released two lakh cusecs of water into the rivers, assuring the public that these claims are baseless.

The water levels in key Indian dams, including Bhakra, Pong, and Orthen, are significantly lower than last year, with Bhakra at 54%, Pong at 53%, and Orthen at 26%.

Meanwhile, water levels in Mangla Dam are at 70% capacity, and Tarbela Dam is nearly full at 99%. Despite the low-level flood situation persisting in the Indus River, the PDMA remains confident in managing the situation and keeping the public informed.

As Southern Punjab braces for more rain, the PDMA’s proactive measures and clear communication aim to prevent panic and ensure the safety of those in vulnerable areas.

11 die, several injured in rain-related incidents

In various rooftop, wall collapse and electrocution incidents during heavy rainfall 11 people were killed and several other injured across the country.

A house’s rooftop caved in in Attock’s Pindi Ghaeb area leaving four people dead.

Moreover, a four-year little girl died and three other injured in another rooftop collapse incident in Sadiqabad district during rainfall.

Meanwhile, a man electrocuted to death in Tabba Sultanpur area of Mailsi in Punjab.

The rooftop of a house collapsed in Jacobabad’s Garhi Khairo town, leaving a woman and her son dead. The rain-related incidents claimed three lives in Sindh’s Jacobabad district during the last 24 hours.

In a rooftop collapse incident in Badani area of Kashmore district claimed the life of woman and four others were injured during rainfall. Meanwhile, a girl died when a mud hut collapsed in Shahdadkot district’s Warah town.

Local authorities mobilised across Sindh

Sindh Local Government Minister Saeed Ghani said that local authorities across the province had been mobilised as various districts saw heavy rainfall a day ago.

The minister was briefing the participants of a meeting, held with Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah in the chair on Sunday to review the damages caused by the rains and relief measures being taken to mitigate the people’s sufferings.

Widespread heavy rain across the interior districts of Sindh on Friday night and Saturday wreaked havoc, causing heavy flooding in urban and as well rural areas.

As per a forecast by the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), heavy downpours and thunderstorms are expected across Sindh till tomorrow (Monday).

According to an update issued by the PMD’s Flood Forecasting Division at 8am, in the last 24 hours, Khairpur received the highest amount of rainfall (169 millimetres) with Larkana ranking second (123mm).

Rohri and Mohenjo Daro each witnessed 119mm of rain while Sukkur received 100mm and Jacobabad 99mm. Dadu (75mm), Mirpurkhas (35mm), Padidan (31mm) and Chhor (24mm) were among other areas to see heavy showers.

Rainfall across Sindh district in past 24 hours, recorded at 8am on August 18.— PMD’s Flood Forecasting Division

Presiding over a high-level rain emergency meeting at CM House on Sunday morning, CM Murad noted that heavy rains in Sukkur, Dadu, Jacobabad, and Naushahro Feroze had inundated roads and streets there.

Therefore, effective measures must be taken to protect the life and property of the people, and then dewatering efforts should be made, he added.

“I want to see the entire government machinery — including district administration [and] local bodies, particularly in the rain-affected areas — working on the roads, helping people, and the irrigation department patrolling on the embankments of the canals and distributaries to avoid breaches,” CM Murad said.

The meeting was attended by Ghani, Karachi Mayor Murtaza Wahab, Sindh Transport Minister Sharjeel Memon, Advisor Najmi Alam, Chief Secretary Asif Hyder Shah, Local Govt Secretary Khalid Hyder Shah and Health Secretary Rehan Baloch.

Salman Shah, director general of the Sindh Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA), Rangers DG Maj-Gen Azhar Waqas, Corps Headquarters and Komkar representatives, and Weather Director Ameer Hyder, among others, were also present in the meeting.

CM Murad was further briefed that the PDMA has provided 35 diesel engines, eight dewatering machines, and 12 tractor-mounted machines, as well as two mirage trucks for dewatering mud pumps.

Regarding losses, the CM was informed that 21 persons sustained injuries, five buffaloes perished, and 48 houses were damaged.

PDMA DG Salman Shah informed the CM that 26,150 tents, 80,750 mosquito nets, 25,650 ‘chataais’, 12,300 cotton mattresses, 12,900 synthetic sleeping mats, 7,700 hygiene kits and 25,750 jerry cans had been sent to the rain-affected areas to provide relief to the people.

All the divisional commissioners complained against Hesco and Sepco for power outages at the pumping station feeders, due to which water disposal was being affected badly.

Sukkur breaks 77-year record with 290mm rain in a day

Torrential rain spell of the monsoon season broke the 77-year record of Sukkur city with 290mm rains in a single day.

In 2022, 374mm of rain had been recorded in 12 days, while in the current spell, Sukkur recorded 290mm of rainfall in just a single day, according to an official statement issued by the provincial authorities.

The Sindh government spokesperson and Sukkur Mayor Barrister Arsalan Islam Sheikh said that the dewatering process was completed in 80% of areas of the city. He added that the work was also in progress in the remaining areas and that life in the city would be back to normal in a few hours.

Sheikh further said that the Sukkur Municipal Corporation had completed the necessary arrangements for the timely dewatering of rainwater in advance, including the upgradation of disposal stations, and installation of heavy generators and relevant machinery in 57 low-lying areas.

He added that rainwater inundated Old Sukkur, Ghanta Ghar and other areas, however, timely action brought the situation under control.

Bilawal seeks report on rain damages, relief efforts

PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari sought a detailed report from Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah on the damage caused by ongoing rains in the province and relief measures taken by the provincial government.

According to a press release from Bilawal House’s media cell on Sunday, Bilawal expressed his regret over the damage caused by the heavy rains in various areas of Sindh. He instructed Shah to provide a comprehensive report on the losses and relief activities in the province, including Sukkur, Larkana, and Khairpur.

The PPP chairman noted that the Sukkur and Larkana divisions are once again bearing the brunt of climate change impacts. He directed the mayors of Sukkur and Larkana to ensure the prompt drainage of rainwater from low-lying areas in their cities.

He also called for an immediate investigation into the breach of a dam in Khairpur district and stressed the importance of minimising damage, and ensuring that relief reaches the affected individuals swiftly.

Flash flood cuts off Balochistan’s link with rest of country

Torrential rains have wreaked havoc across Balochistan, severing the province’s connection with several other regions of the country.

The heavy rain spell inundated low-lying areas, leading to flash flood that swept away everything in its path.

The severe weather also disrupted communication networks across the affected districts.

Among the hardest-hit areas are: Chaman and Qilla Abdullah, where floodwater entered houses, and strong winds blew away solar panels.

In Jaffarabad, power lines collapsed, leaving many areas without electricity.

The Quetta-Chaman railway line was washed away by floodwater, resulting in the suspension of train services.

Mastung has also been submerged, with several houses damaged and at least 10 people injured in various incidents.

In the Kurdgap area of Mastung, a woman was swept away by floodwaters; her body was later recovered.

In Mach, heavy rains have flooded low-lying areas of the Bolan National Highway, causing severe traffic jams.

Numerous vehicles were stranded at the Herk Causeway due to the floodwaters.

According to National Highway Authority (NHA) officials, the flooding has cut off Balochistan from other parts of the country.

Authorities have advised against travel on the Bolan Highway.

The floods have also forced the closure of Quetta-Taftan and Sibi highways.