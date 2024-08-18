Talal accuses PTI of severely damaging country’s economic, political landscape

ISLAMABAD: Senator Talal Chaudhry, a senior leader of the Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N), on Sunday accused the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government of severely damaging the country’s economic and political landscape during its four-year tenure.

In response to an alleged chat with an Indian journalist by Raoof Hassan, Chaudhry claimed that Hassan had been communicating with anti-Pakistan foreign journalists, including those from India.

Chaudhry alleged that PTI’s team advised the IMF against making deals with Pakistan at the time, claiming that Hassan was sharing sensitive material with these journalists.

He argued that the chaos and divisive politics in Pakistan were not the result of actions by a single individual but involved various politicians, political parties, and even members within institutions. Chaudhry claimed that efforts to weaken Pakistan were orchestrated by multiple actors.

The PML-N leader declared a zero-tolerance policy for anti-state elements moving forward.

He emphasized the need to improve the quality of life for ordinary citizens, asserting, “Pakistan is here to stay, and we must strengthen its economy once again.”

Chaudhry urged other political parties and institutions to engage in accountability processes, insisting on its importance for the country. “If one key institution has initiated accountability from within, other institutions must follow suit,” he stated.

He noted that deliberate efforts to disrupt the country’s progress through sit-ins occurred before the start of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

Chaudhry highlighted that during the PML-N government led by Nawaz Sharif, the livelihood of the common man was stable, the stock exchange was thriving, the dollar was under control, and inflation was at its lowest. However, he lamented that certain decisions spurred a surge in protest politics, causing significant damage to the national economy.

He concluded by stating that the incumbent government is committed to the welfare of the people and is determined to provide relief to them.