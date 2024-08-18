Interior minister links Balochistan’s prosperity to sustainable peace

QUETTA: Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi emphasized the critical link between Balochistan’s development and sustainable peace during his recent visit to Frontier Corps South Balochistan.

The minister lauded the Frontier Corps for their relentless efforts in maintaining stability under demanding conditions.

Accompanied by the Inspector General of Frontier Corps South, Major General Bilal Sarfraz Khan, Minister Naqvi visited the headquarters where he honored the sacrifices of the Frontier Corps martyrs by laying a wreath and offering prayers at the Martyrs’ Memorial.

In a security briefing earlier in his visit, the minister was updated on recent operations targeting the Khawarij and ongoing anti-smuggling initiatives. He was informed that over the past six months, efforts by the Frontier Corps have led to the seizure of illegal goods valued at approximately 4.7 billion rupees, reflecting the corps’ critical role in combating smuggling and terrorism in the region.

Minister Naqvi praised the officers and soldiers of the Frontier Corps South for their crucial contributions to peace in Balochistan, acknowledging their professionalism and courage. He assured them that the government is committed to meeting their needs within the available resources and recognized their pivotal role in the broader security architecture of the region.

Highlighting the importance of a holistic approach to security and development, Minister Naqvi stressed the need for comprehensive measures to empower Balochistan’s youth.

He called for enhanced collaboration among all stakeholders to drive sustainable development and ensure the long-term prosperity of the region.

The minister’s visit underscores the government’s dedication to fostering peace as a foundation for the economic growth and stability of Balochistan, signaling a continued commitment to addressing both immediate security challenges and long-term developmental goals.