NATIONAL

Gilani advocates for youth role in development at college convocation

By Staff Report
epa02127643 Pakistan's Prime Minister Yusuf Raza Gilani talks with journalists during a conference to announce energy-saving measures in Islamabad Pakistan on 22 April 2010. Yusuf Raza Gilain announced on 22 April some short-term measures to overcome the current energey crisis, that includes ordering markets shut at 8 p.m and one additional weekly holiday for Government departments, of Saturday. EPA/T. MUGHAL

MIAN CHANNU: Senate Chairman Syed Yusuf Raza Gilani assured the public that concerted efforts are in place to provide relief and basic amenities to the populace, amidst ongoing challenges of inflation.

He shared these sentiments during his address at a private college convocation, where he served as the chief guest.

Gilani emphasized the government’s commitment to navigating the country through current crises towards a trajectory of progress.

He called for unity and active participation among all political factions to foster national development and prosperity. “We are providing sound advice to the current administration and are optimistic about overcoming these challenges,” he remarked.

In his speech, the Senate Chairman also took the opportunity to laud the graduates and their parents, highlighting the pivotal role of educated youth in the nation’s economic advancement. He encouraged the new graduates to leverage their education and skills to induce societal changes and to keep innovating in their fields.

“Our youth possess unmatched talent and capabilities,” Gilani noted, expressing his confidence in their potential to significantly impact the country’s future.

Later, while speaking to the media, Gilani praised Arshad Nadeem, whom he described as a national hero for clinching a gold medal at the Paris Olympics. He also reflected on the historical contributions of the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) to democracy and the enduring legacy of the 1973 constitution established by the late Prime Minister Zulfikar Ali Bhutto. He underscored that differing viewpoints enrich the democratic process.

Previous article
President champions national tree plantation to counter climate change
Next article
Survey shows 75% of UK Muslims fear for safety following far-right riots
Staff Report
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

NATIONAL

Sindh govt investigates 45 child marriage cases in Dadu

KARACHI: Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has initiated a rigorous investigation into a concerning issue of child marriages in the Dadu district...

Survey shows 75% of UK Muslims fear for safety following far-right riots

President champions national tree plantation to counter climate change

Tajik envoy, Punjab governor discuss boosting trade and cultural ties

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2024. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.