Gilani advocates for youth role in development at college convocation

MIAN CHANNU: Senate Chairman Syed Yusuf Raza Gilani assured the public that concerted efforts are in place to provide relief and basic amenities to the populace, amidst ongoing challenges of inflation.

He shared these sentiments during his address at a private college convocation, where he served as the chief guest.

Gilani emphasized the government’s commitment to navigating the country through current crises towards a trajectory of progress.

He called for unity and active participation among all political factions to foster national development and prosperity. “We are providing sound advice to the current administration and are optimistic about overcoming these challenges,” he remarked.

In his speech, the Senate Chairman also took the opportunity to laud the graduates and their parents, highlighting the pivotal role of educated youth in the nation’s economic advancement. He encouraged the new graduates to leverage their education and skills to induce societal changes and to keep innovating in their fields.

“Our youth possess unmatched talent and capabilities,” Gilani noted, expressing his confidence in their potential to significantly impact the country’s future.

Later, while speaking to the media, Gilani praised Arshad Nadeem, whom he described as a national hero for clinching a gold medal at the Paris Olympics. He also reflected on the historical contributions of the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) to democracy and the enduring legacy of the 1973 constitution established by the late Prime Minister Zulfikar Ali Bhutto. He underscored that differing viewpoints enrich the democratic process.