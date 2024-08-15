NATIONAL

Sindh CM rewards Olympic champion Arshad Nadeem with Rs50m

By Staff Report

KARACHI: In a grand ceremony on Thursday, Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah awarded javelin thrower Arshad Nadeem a Rs50 million cheque along with the traditional Ajrak and Topi, in recognition of his gold medal win at the Paris Olympics.

Nadeem’s record-breaking throw of 92.97 meters not only clinched the gold but also set a new Olympic record, surpassing India’s Neeraj Chopra.

The ceremony took place at the CM House, where Nadeem was personally invited by Syed Murad Ali Shah. During the event, the Chief Minister also announced a Rs5 million reward for Nadeem’s coach, acknowledging the team’s effort behind this historic achievement.

Expressing his appreciation, Nadeem thanked the Chief Minister for the recognition and mentioned that Shah was among the first to congratulate him, even before his medal win was officially announced. The Sindh government, represented by Murad Ali Shah on behalf of PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, pledged ongoing support for the athlete’s future endeavors.

Additionally, Sindh Sports Minister Muhammad Bux Mahar and LB Minister Saeed Ghani also made personal contributions to honor Nadeem. Mahar presented a cheque, and Ghani announced that a road in Karachi will be named after the Olympic champion, further immortalizing his achievement.

This recognition followed another accolade from the Sindh Governor, who hosted Nadeem at the Governor’s House on August 14 to celebrate his international sports triumph.

