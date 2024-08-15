Schools in three provinces reopen after summer break

KARACHI, LAHORE, QUETTA: Schools across Sindh, Punjab, and Balochistan have swung open their doors today after the summer break, ushering in the new academic year with fresh educational policies and schedules.

In Punjab, the school week has been restructured to five days, with classes from Monday to Thursday extending from 8 AM to 1:30 PM, and a shorter day on Friday ending at 12 PM. This new timetable affects all government and private schools throughout the province.

Similarly, Sindh has welcomed back students to both public and private schools, with Education Minister Syed Sardar Ali Shah launching innovative reforms including a teachers’ licensing policy. “These reforms represent a significant step forward in our commitment to improving education across the province,” Shah remarked.

Despite the excitement surrounding the reopening, attendance was notably subdued, with many students and families still transitioning from holiday mode back to school routines. Officials expect attendance to normalize by the next day.

Karachi’s Seeds School on University Road highlighted the day with a blend of academic and extracurricular activities to motivate students. “I spent the vacation traveling and completing my homework, and I’m excited to start the new school year,” shared one enthusiastic student.

Teachers also recognized the importance of easing students back into the school environment, especially after the extended break due to a delayed start originally planned for August 1 but postponed because of anticipated rainfall.

The Sindh Education Department has put considerable effort into preparing for this academic year, aiming to ensure a smooth transition for students and teachers alike.