Punjab to launch electric transport initiative to tackle smog crisis

LAHORE: In an effort to address the escalating problem of smog and air pollution, the Punjab government is set to introduce electric bikes and buses throughout the province.

This initiative was announced by Senior Provincial Minister Maryam Aurangzeb during a high-level meeting in Lahore, which included officials from the Foreign Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO).

The meeting’s agenda covered several critical issues, including air quality management, education, population control, and healthcare improvements. A significant portion of the discussion focused on strategies to combat the severe air pollution plaguing Lahore, including the implementation of a roadmap to reduce smog.

A noteworthy aspect of the plan involves using Safe City cameras to identify and fine smoke-emitting motorcycles. This measure comes in response to the registration of 1,800 new motorcycles daily in Lahore, which are major contributors to the city’s transport-related pollution. The minister pointed out that motorcycles account for over 75% of this pollution.

The strategy also includes presenting the ongoing crop residue burning issue, which significantly worsens smog levels in May, to the Prime Minister for escalated action. Minister Aurangzeb stressed the urgency of adopting and enforcing legislation similar to successful models from Bangladesh and China to curb environmental degradation.

The minister warned that violators of environmental laws would face stringent fines and highlighted the role of public awareness campaigns and tree planting initiatives in combating pollution. Additionally, the provincial government plans to launch the Middle and Matric Tech program in 500 schools across Punjab to improve education access and quality.