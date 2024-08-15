Protests erupt in India over rape and murder of doctor in Kolkata

A 31-year-old female doctor was raped and murdered while on duty at a public hospital in Kolkata, India. Her body was discovered on August 9, sparking widespread outrage and igniting protests across the country.

The incident led to thousands of men and women taking to the streets in various Indian cities, demanding justice and protesting against the brutal crime. With candles in hand and posters reading “reclaim the night,” demonstrators held rallies in several cities, including Kolkata, where the doctor’s body was found, prompting fellow medical professionals to demand safer working conditions.

In response to the tragedy, many government hospitals across India halted all services, except for emergency departments, as junior doctors joined the protests, calling for justice for their slain colleague.

The doctor was found dead on Friday, with authorities confirming that she had been raped and murdered as the young doctor’s body had multiple injuries confirming the assault.

Police have arrested one person in connection with the crime.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation on Independence Day, acknowledging the widespread outrage but stopped short of directly mentioning the Kolkata case. He emphasized the need for society to reflect on the atrocities committed against women, stating, “There is outrage against this in the country. I can feel this outrage.”

According to data from the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB), crimes against women in India increased by 4 percent in 2022 compared to the previous year.

Initially, her parents were informed by hospital authorities that their daughter had committed suicide. However, an autopsy later confirmed that she had been raped and murdered.

Prominent lawyer and women’s rights activist Vrinda Grover, who has represented victims in several high-profile sexual violence cases in India, revealed these details to Al Jazeera. Grover has previously advocated for victims like Bilkis Bano, a Muslim woman gang-raped during the 2002 Gujarat riots, and Soni Sori, a tribal activist from Chhattisgarh.

In response to the growing outcry, thousands of doctors marched in Kolkata on Monday, demanding enhanced security measures and justice for the victim. The Kolkata High Court has since transferred the case to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) for further investigation.