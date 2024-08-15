Entertainment

Kate Middleton, Prince William share new video with important announcement

By Agencies

Prince William and Kate Middleton have released a new video with a powerful statement after sharing a heartbreaking message over the death of a pizza seller.

The Prince and Princess of Wales and earthshotprize jointly issued a video about their achievements and plans.

The couple wrote alongside the heartwarming video: “This is the real and tangible impact our @earthshotprize Finalists are creating for their communities and for the planet.”

They statement continued: “Since the very first #EarthshotPrize Awards in London in 2021, we have sought out ground-breaking innovations across the globe. Our goal is to discover solutions and accelerate their impact worldwide, so that we can repair and restore our planet.

“This is the decade we make a difference – together.”

Kate and William also announced their plan for the 2024 Earthshot Prize in Cape Tow..

Earlier on the day, the couple paid tribute to a pizza seller who they met during an outing in Wales last year following his death from cancer at the age of 47.

William and Kate penned a touching tribute to Peter Morris, owner of the Little Dragon Pizza Van: “I wanted to write to express how terribly sorry Catherine and I were to hear the very sad news about your husband, Pete, and to send you our deepest sympathies.”

We can only begin to imagine what an immense hole he will leave in your life, and my heart goes out to you and your family. Catherine and I thoroughly enjoyed meeting Pete.”

Previous article
Rs1500 prize bond 2024 winning numbers announced, check here
Next article
Senate body calls for resolution of internet glitches within two weeks
Agencies
Agencies

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

World

Kate Middleton’s health issues prior to cancer diagnosis revealed

In an unprecedented display of openness from a royal family member, Kate Middleton recently disclosed that she had planned abdominal surgery in mid-January and...

King Charles decides Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s fate in royal family

Here’s why Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s chief of staff quit just 3-months into the job

‘Gen Faiz Hameed was an asset, did not want to remove him as DG ISI’: Imran Khan

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2024. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.