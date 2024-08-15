Karachi confronts rising Congo virus threat with new critical case

KARACHI: The city has recorded its fourth Congo virus case this August, with a 32-year-old patient now in critical condition at Jinnah Hospital.

Admitted last Wednesday, the individual showed initial symptoms of fever and diarrhea, which led to a positive test for the Congo virus, officially known as Crimean-Congo Hemorrhagic Fever (CCHF).

Due to the severity of the symptoms, the patient has been moved to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) for advanced care. Medical experts warn that the virus, which can be transmitted from animals to humans and from person to person, has a high mortality rate and only a 10% chance of recovery.

This latest case contributes to a worrying trend in the city, with a total of five Congo virus cases reported in just the first two weeks of August.

The Sindh Health Department stated that out of the four cases reported in Karachi’s hospitals, three have resulted in fatalities.

Additional reports indicate that the virus has affected various parts of the region, with four cases from Balochistan, three from Karachi South, two from Central, and one each from Korangi and Malir. The deceased were residents of Gharbi district, Malir, and Balochistan.