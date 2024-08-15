Japan contemplates recognising Palestine amid growing global support

Tokyo pitches its ‘unique’ role in the Middle East toward a two-state solution amid Israel’s war on Gaza

TOKYO: Japan will consider recognising an independent state of Palestine in a “comprehensive manner,” Japanese officials told Anadolu, pitching Tokyo’s “unique” role to move toward a two-state solution in the Middle East.

Japan does not recognise Palestine as an independent state but hosts the semi-status diplomatic mission, known as the Permanent General Mission of Palestine in Tokyo.

The diplomatic mission representing the Palestinian Liberation Organization (PLO) government opened in 1977, and is headed by Ambassador Waleed Siam, who had told Anadolu that Japan is “now studying seriously, and also South Korea, recognising the state of Palestine.”

“They know that recognising the state of Palestine does not hinder future peace talks between us and Israelis,” Siam said in a virtual interview early this month.

“Japan continues to support a ‘two-state solution’ through negotiations between the parties,” Foreign Ministry officials told Anadolu in an email interview on Wednesday.

Tokyo would like to “contribute to the progress of the peace process by making the most effective use of the unique position Japan has established in the Middle East region,” said the officials through the International Press Division of the ministry.

Japan’s pitch to play its role in the Middle East comes amid a growing number of Western nations, including Spain and Norway, as well as Ireland, recognising Palestine as an independent state.

The only country hit by nuclear bombing during World War II is also witnessing an apparent change in public discourse about Palestine with regular events and protest demonstrations held to press for a cease-fire in the besieged Palestinian enclave of Gaza.

In a path-breaking move, the historic city of Nagasaki, hit by a US nuclear bomb in World War II, refused to invite Israeli officials to its commemoration event this month.

However, Japan enjoys health relations with Israel, while its former Prime Minister Tomiichi Murayama was the first chief executive to visit the occupied West Bank in 1995.

Inaugural PLO Chairman Yasser Arafat first visited Japan in October 1981, and later he paid four additional visits between 1996 and 2000.

Tokyo understands aspirations of Palestinians for an independent state

The ministry officials acknowledged the growing demand for an independent state of Palestine.

“Japan has consistently supported a ‘two-state solution’ through negotiations between the parties, understands the Palestinian people’s aspirations for the establishment of an independent state, and has supported Palestinian efforts toward this goal,” they said.

However, the officials refrained from disclosing any internal study of the Japanese government regarding Palestine.

“Japan will continue to consider the future recognition of Palestine as a state in a comprehensive manner, taking into account how to advance the peace process,” they added.

Tokyo recognises that Palestine is qualified for UN membership

Recognising that Palestine is qualified for membership in the United Nations, Japan voted in favour of the UN Security Council resolution regarding the full membership on April 18, the ministry officials recalled.

They added that Japan again voted in May in favour of the UN General Assembly resolution recommending the Security Council to reconsider Palestine’s UN membership and granting Palestine additional rights in the General Assembly as a UN observer, which was adopted by a majority vote.

Japan shipped aid worth $125M to Palestine since Oct. 7 last year

One of the leading humanitarian aid providers to Palestine, Tokyo shipped aid worth $125 million since last October, the officials said.

“We will continuously consider our support in a speedy manner based on local needs,” said the Japanese Foreign Ministry officials.

Tokyo’s statement came on a day when 19 Palestinians were killed in overnight Israeli airstrikes across the Gaza Strip, local sources said on Wednesday.

At least 13 victims were taken to Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital in Deir al-Balah from strikes on homes in the Nuseirat and al-Maghazi refugee camps, according to a medical source.

The Palestinian Civil Defence reported four fatalities from an apartment in Hamad City, western Khan Younis, struck by Israeli warplanes.

In Rafah, the Israeli army demolished entire residential areas in the Tel al-Sultan neighbourhood, witnesses told Anadolu.

In the northern Gaza Strip, two Palestinians were killed and five injured when an Israeli drone hit a home in Beit Lahia, a medical source from Kamal Adwan Hospital said.

The ongoing Israeli offensive, following a Hamas attack on Oct. 7, 2023, has faced international criticism for violating a UN Security Council resolution calling for an immediate cease-fire. The conflict has resulted in over 39,900 deaths and more than 92,000 injuries, according to local health authorities.

The International Court of Justice has accused Israel of genocide and ordered a halt to its military operations in Rafah, where over a million Palestinians had sought refuge before the city was invaded on May 6.