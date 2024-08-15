Aima Baig suffers from heart attack

Renowned Pakistani singer Aima Baig – has recently suffered a heart attack while on an international tour.

The incident occurred after a grueling schedule that saw her traveling across several countries without adequate rest.

Baig, who embarked on her tour in July, began her journey with a performance in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, followed by a visit to perform Umrah. Despite her plans to remain abroad for over a month, recent reports have been marred by speculation about her departure from the country and the music industry.

On August 14, Baig took to Instagram to update her fans about her health. The singer shared images of herself from a hospital bed, revealing that she had experienced a mini heart attack due to prolonged periods of sleeplessness and relentless travel.

She attributed her health scare to the exhaustion of consecutive flights and a lack of proper rest.

In her Instagram post, Baig emphasized the importance of prioritizing one’s health amidst a busy schedule. “After a mini heart attack because of too much traveling with zero sleep and all-nighters, one must not forget to pamper oneself,” she wrote.

Despite the severity of her condition, Baig has not disclosed the specific location or exact timing of the heart attack, nor has she provided detailed information about her current health status. Her fans and followers have expressed concern and well-wishes, reflecting on the singer’s significant contributions to Pakistani music.