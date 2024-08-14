Prince William reacts to Prince Harry’s major claim about Queen Elizabeth

Prince William was shocked to hear Prince Harry claiming that Queen Elizabeth would have supported him over his fight with British press if she were still alive.

According to a latest report, the Prince of Wales was left seething as he could not believe that Harry would use Elizabeth to stress over his point during his new ITV documentary, Tabloids on Trial, interview.

During his interview, the Duke of Sussex said that his late grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, who passes away in 2022, was “very much up there, going, ‘See this through to the end.’”

However, the insider said that Prince of Wales was certain that Harry is “a loose cannon going against Royals” after watching him talk in the documentary.

Speaking with New Idea, the insider said, “This past year just goes from bad to worse as far as William is concerned,” adding, “Harry won’t let up his provocations.”

“He’s out of control and a loose cannon, going against the family’s advice with this lawsuit, then saying he had support from the late Queen,” they added.

They continued: “There’s not a chance in hell the Queen would have approved of family members suing anyone, but the British press is just plain foolish.

“There was a time when the brothers had to be talked down from a lawsuit and as frustrating as it was to ‘rise above it’, William knows it was the right thing in the end. It doesn’t make sense that Harry would do this.”

The source said that it seems like that it is “almost impossible” for the Royal brothers to repair their relationship. “It’s all but over between them.”

“William did hope for a reconciliation with his brother one day, but he doesn’t know this person anymore. He doesn’t trust Harry and the fact he’s believing his own spin is a major red flag for him.”