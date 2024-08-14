Prince Harry disappoints Meghan Markle as duchess suffers major blow

Prince Harry has seemingly disappointed his wife Meghan Markle amid reports the duchess has suffered a major blow with her latest career setback.

This has been claimed by royal expert Tom Quinn while speaking to the Mirror, per the Cheat Sheet.

Archie and Lilibet doting mother launched a website for her new lifestyle brand, American Riviera Orchard, earlier this year and also began creating more content for Netflix that included a cooking show.

However, according to reports Meghan suffered new setback as there are copyright issues with her lifestyle brand that have led to Netflix pushing her show back.

Commenting on it, royal expert Tom Quinn claimed Prince Harry is in no position to help Meghan with her business ventures, disappointing the duchess.

The royal expert explained, “Harry has never had any real idea about becoming an entrepreneur or a businessman in his own right. He is trained from birth to do one thing only — to be a royal, and he has thrown that away.”

“His 100% percent support for his wife and her business ventures has never wavered — but it hasn’t been enough to make a success of her company. Meghan is proof that self-belief won’t always guarantee success. It won’t always make you a great entrepreneur and businesswoman”, Quinn added.