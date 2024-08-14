NATIONAL

Man who bought Toshakhana gift from Imran Khan to reiceive Hilal-e-Imtiaz

By News Desk

President Asif Ali Zardari has granted the prestigious Hilal-e-Imtiaz to Umar Farooq, the whistleblower who played a pivotal role in unveiling the Toshakhana case.

Farooq, a Pakistani living abroad, was instrumental in exposing the controversy surrounding former Prime Minister Imran Khan and the alleged misappropriation of state gifts from the Toshakhana. His efforts brought significant attention to the issue, leading to further scrutiny and investigation.

Farooq is among 104 distinguished individuals, both Pakistani and foreign, selected to receive civil awards in recognition of their exceptional contributions. The awards will be formally presented at a ceremony on March 23, 2025, honoring achievements in various fields, including public service, bravery, and distinguished services.

