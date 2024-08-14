Entertainment

Kate Middleton deeply hurt by Prince William’s close friend’s ‘casual cruelty’

By Agencies

Prior to marrying Prince William had a friend who really hurt Kate Middleton and wound up showing her a lot of ‘casual cruelty’ in the process.

According to OK magazine, insights and comments about all of this has been brought forward by royal author Katie Nicholl.

She began by highlighting that the jibe that hit was in reference to her mother’s job as a flight attendant, because they whispered the words, “Doors to Manual.”

But “To her full credit, Kate never rose to it — the snootiness of the upper classes leveled at what they called the en-masse Middletons.”

However it is important to note that “It was never water off a duck’s back,” still though Ms Nicholl feels “she has extraordinary strength of character and resilience.”

Because “i’ve never once seen or heard of her losing her temper,” she also admitted during her conversation with the outlet.

  1. Other instances of ‘cruelty’ were Kate being branded ‘waity Katie’ by the media due to her relationship timeline.
