Imran labels ex-spymaster’s arrest as ‘Army’s internal matter’

PTI founder concerned about mounting pressure on SC, disillusionment among the youth: Intezar Panjutha

Says it would be an opportune moment for a judicial commission if Gen Faiz Hameed’s arrest is linked to May 9

RAWALPINDI: Incarcerated PTI founder Imran Khan on Tuesday distanced the party from the former director general of Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) Lt-Gen (retd) Faiz Hameed, labelling the arrest as the “army’s internal matter”, a PTI lawyer told the media after meeting him.

Speaking to the reporters outside Adiala Jail in Rawalpindi, Khan’s legal representative Intezar Panjutha disclosed that the PTI founder had urged the public to peacefully protest tonight for freedom, highlighting the significance of taking to the streets for the country.

Panjutha cited the PTI founder to have been gravely concerned about the mounting pressure on the Supreme Court, the disillusionment among the youth, and the deteriorating conditions in Pakistan, comparing them unfavourably with those in Bangladesh.

In an unprecedented step, the army on Monday announ­ced Gen Hameed’s arrest, the previous head of the premier Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) agency, on allegations of violating the Army Act. According to a source, Gen Hameed was taken into custody a few days back from Rawalpindi when he was summoned for a meeting by a senior military official.

The move, prompted by allegations of misconduct levelled by the owner of a private housing society, shattered the long-standing perception that spy chiefs were untouchable in the country where generals have long wielded unparalleled influence.

The army cited a November 2023 directive from the Supreme Court of Pakistan, which instructed Kanwar Moeez Khan, own­er of Islamabad’s Top City housing society, to seek redressal of grievances against Gen Hameed thro­ugh relevant channels, including the Ministry of Defence, as the basis for initiating action against the former spymaster.

Panjutha added that Khan believed it was time for Chief Justice Qazi Faez Isa to step back, noting that PTI’s three seats were allegedly taken away the previous day.

Regarding Gen Faiz’s arrest, Panjutha quoted Khan as saying it was purely a military matter, with no links to PTI. He further clarified that there had been no political connection between Khan and Gen Faiz, claiming that former army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa had replaced Gen Faiz after making a deal with Nawaz Sharif.

Panjuths also quoted Imran Khan as to have suggested that it would be the suitable moment for forming a judicial commission and bring the CCTV footage of the day to light, if they (military) linked General Faiz’s arrest with the events of May 9.

In an unprecedented move, the country’s former spymaster, Lt-Gen (retd) Faiz Hameed, was detained by military authorities and court martial proceedings were initiated against him on charges of corruption, misuse of authority and violating the Pakistan Army Act as announced by the ISPR on Monday.

General (retd) Faiz Hameed was regarded as a close aide to former prime minister Imran Khan as the latter appointed the former head of ISI during his tenure. The ISI chief is generally considered the second most powerful military officer in Pakistan after the head of the army.

Hameed’s tenure followed the abrupt removal of then-ISI chief and current Army chief, General Asim Munir, reportedly because he presented evidence alleging that Khan’s wife, Bushra Bibi, and close aide, Farah Gogi, were involved in corruption.

It was speculated and widely reported that Imran wanted to appoint Hameed the next Army chief after General (retd) Qamar Javed Bajwa’s retirement in November of 2022. He was one of the six generals whose names were forwarded by GHQ to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif for consideration for the top military position in 2022.

Khan, who was ousted from office through a vote of no-confidence in April of 2022, claimed that his removal was orchestrated by the military, which the military has denied.

He went on to wage a campaign of defiance against the military and his arrest in May of 2023 for graft sparked nationwide protests which turned violent and saw unprecedented anger directed at army installations.

It was met with a sweeping crackdown against his party, which went on to win the most seats in February’s general elections despite being forced to run as independent candidates.