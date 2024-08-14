COAS holds foreign powers responsible for ‘digital terrorism’ in Pakistan

The Chief of Army Staff (COAS), General Asim Munir, asserted on Tuesday that foreign powers are orchestrating a rise in what he described as ‘digital terrorism,’ aimed at creating divisions between state institutions and the public.

Addressing an Independence Day parade at the Pakistan Military Academy in Kakul, General Munir emphasized the need to combat these challenges under the framework of ‘Azm-i-Istehkam’. He cautioned that those attempting to destabilize the country would ultimately face failure.

The COAS addressed multiple critical issues, including escalating tensions along the Western border, the resurgence of the Fitna Al Khawarij (FAK), also known as the Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and the ongoing unrest in Balochistan. He urged the Taliban government in Afghanistan to prioritize its longstanding relationship with Pakistan over supporting the FAK.

In his speech, General Munir also criticized the growing misuse of social media to spread misinformation, which he claimed is being manipulated by the country’s adversaries to incite disorder and weaken the military. He underscored that while the Constitution guarantees freedom of speech, it also establishes clear boundaries.

In a pointed reference to recent protests in Balochistan, General Munir assured that the military, in collaboration with both federal and provincial governments, remains dedicated to safeguarding the security and welfare of the Baloch people. He warned that any efforts to destabilize the province would not be tolerated.

The COAS extended gratitude to friendly nations, including China, Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Qatar, and Turkiye, for their continued support. He reaffirmed Pakistan’s steadfast commitment to the Kashmir cause and condemned the ongoing atrocities in Gaza.