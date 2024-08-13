1988 Olympic Bronze Medalist still waiting for promised plot after 35 years

KARACHI: Pakistan’s former Olympian boxer, Hussain Shah, who secured a historic bronze medal at the 1988 Seoul Olympics, is still awaiting a plot promised to him by the government 35 years ago.

While talking to a local TV channel, Shah, the first Pakistani boxer to win an individual international medal, was promised a reward that has yet to materialize.

Now residing in Japan, Shah revealed to Independent Urdu that despite having paid a Rs 15,000 registration fee for the plot, he has never received it. He also discovered that the plot has been occupied by someone else.

Shah, originally from Malir, Karachi, highlighted that he had previously received Rs 25,000 from the Pakistan Sports Federation and an additional Rs 25,000 from a private donor. The Karachi Electric Supply Corporation had also pledged prize money, which was never given.

Born in Karachi’s Lyari area and having faced a challenging upbringing, Shah worked for Pakistan Railways before making a name for himself in boxing. His journey from national level competitions to winning a bronze medal in the 1988 Olympics was marked by remarkable achievements.

The story of Shah’s unfulfilled promise underscores a troubling pattern of broken commitments to athletes. Meanwhile, Pakistani javelin thrower Arshad Nadeem

recently won gold at the Paris Olympics 2024, adding to the nation’s sporting achievements.