Real reason behind hindered UAE visa issuance for Pakistanis revealed

Dr Bakheet Ateeq Al Remeithi, the Consul General of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) in Karachi, has revealed the reasons that could hinder Pakistani citizens from obtaining visas to the Gulf country.

“Regardless of which social media platform you use either in Pakistan or UAE, whatever you share or like leaves a digital footprint […] whether you share, liked something good or bad [….] these things will lead to your ban [or visa rejection],” the envoy said.

The consul general’s remarks follow his last week’s clarification where he refuted any restrictions on visa issuance to Pakistanis by the UAE.

The Gulf nation has warned Pakistani expats living there against spreading propaganda against their country, institutions, or politicians with Dr Al Remeithi confirming that the country has arrested many Pakistanis of which five have been sentenced to 14 to 15 years in jail.

Last month, Secretary Overseas Pakistanis Dr Arshad briefed the Senate Standing Committee on Overseas Pakistanis about the problems that other nations have with Pakistanis underscored the Pakistani diaspora’s work ethics-related and revealed that it was responsible for an alarming 50% of the total crime in the UAE.

“People work round the clock here […] blocking roads, and spreading misinformation about someone else is not part of the UAE’s culture. Our laws and regulations don’t allow this at all,” the consul general said.

Linking visa issuance with people’s social media activity, the diplomat confirmed that the UAE authorities do in fact scrutinise and assess visa applicants’ social media activity and advised the people to be careful about their digital footprint as every individual is a representative of their country.

Responding to a question about whether people’s Instagram, Facebook and X accounts can cause hindrances in the issuance of their visas, the envoy answered in the affirmative and said: “Yes absolutely that’s true”.

Explaining what the people should be careful about, he warned them against talking negatively about their home country in the UAE and abstain from talking on issues that have the element of incitement.

“Go enjoy your life, take your families, indulge in shopping or travel. Whatever you want to do we are with you,” he said.

No limit, restriction on visa

“We have helped and facilitated many people and issued visas to those who travel to the UAE for travel.

When asked whether a fixed quota was fixed for visas, the consul general replied in the negative and disclosed that the Gulf nation had issued as many as 70,000 work visas to Pakistanis in the last year and a half.