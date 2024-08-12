NATIONAL

PHA plans setting sky alight with fireworks at Minar-i-Pakistan on Aug 14

By Staff Report

LAHORE: The Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) will set the sky alight with fireworks and illuminations at Minar-i-Pakistan at midnight on August 14, as it plans to celebrate Independence Day with great fanfare, its director general announced on Sunday.

According to Muhammad Tahir Wattoo, the PHA has organized several events for the day, including a flag-hoisting ceremony at Racecourse Park, an art competition celebrating Arshad Nadeem’s historic Olympic gold medal, and the distribution of plants at various locations across the city.

Minar-i-Pakistan will be illuminated in the green and white colors of the national flag. In addition, over one hundred sky signs and billboards across Lahore will display the national flag, an activity that will continue until August 20.

According to Mr Wattoo, no invitations or passes will be required to enter these venues.

Reflecting on the day’s significance, he said: “August 14 is a day to reaffirm our commitment to the country.” He also highlighted the PHA’s efforts to increase Lahore’s green cover, noting the authority is planting 25 million trees throughout the provincial capital.

“PHA recognizes the significance of Independence Day not just as a celebration of our national freedom but also as a moment to renew our dedication to the well-being of our environment and future generations,” Mr. Wattoo said.

Meanwhile, the PHA has lowered the surface level of 45 parks and greenbelts across Lahore to match the road level, aiming to improve rainwater drainage and raise the underground water table.

This initiative, ordered by the chief minister, is part of a project to enhance rainwater drainage, which otherwise accumulates on roads, causing inconvenience to the public and damaging infrastructure.

Mountaineer Murad Sadpara passes away waiting rescue on K2
