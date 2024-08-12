Mountaineer Murad Sadpara passes away waiting rescue on K2

SHIGAR: Mountaineer Murad Sadpara, who was heading the K2 cleanup expedition this year, has passed away after getting seriously injured during his way back from Broad Peak, the Broad Peak Rescue Team confirmed.

The rescue team, which left the base camp earlier today, has reached Camp One and confirmed Sadpara’s death.

Days after successfully retrieving the body of Hasan Shagri, a mountaineer who had died last year, from the extreme height of K2 and bringing it to the base camp, Sadpara had embarked on another expedition to summit K2’s Broad Peak with a Portuguese mountaineer.

On their way, the Portuguese mountaineer had gotten sick and the pair decided to return to base camp.

Unfortunately, on their way back, Sadpara was seriously injured after a rock hit his head at Camp One.

Sadpara’s body has been shifted to the Japanese camp, and it will be moved to the base camp by 2pm today from where it will be transported to Skardu via an army helicopter, rescue sources said.

Two more climbers have reached the base camp by helicopter. Four members of the rescue team had left the base camp at 1am on Monday.

Last year, Sadpara had brought down the body of an Afghan mountaineer from Camp Three of K2.