Civil, military leadership vows to protect minorities’ rights on National Minorities Day

Emphasizes the importance of unity, tolerance, and religious freedom for all citizens

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, President Asif Ali Zardari and military top brass reiterated their dedication to protecting the rights of minority communities and acknowledged their vital contributions to the nation’s development.

As the country celebrates its diversity, top civilian and military leadership emphasised the importance of unity, tolerance, and religious freedom for all citizens.

PM Shehbaz Sharif pays tribute to minority contributions

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif commended the excellent role of minorities in Pakistan’s national progress and prosperity. In his message on National Minorities’ Day, the Prime Minister expressed the government’s resolve to protect the rights of minority communities and ensure their welfare.

He emphasised that the government is taking practical steps to promote the well-being of minorities, including the allocation of special seats and employment opportunities on merit, reflecting the provision of equal opportunities for all citizens.

The Prime Minister highlighted that the observance of National Minorities’ Day at the official level serves to express solidarity with minorities and to acknowledge their invaluable contributions to the State of Pakistan. He recalled the significant role played by minority communities in the Pakistan Movement and their continued contributions since the country’s inception.

Referring to Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah’s historic speech on 11 August 1947, PM Shehbaz reaffirmed the government’s commitment to ensuring complete religious freedom for minorities. He noted that under Quaid’s vision, August 11 is observed as a day to recognise the contributions and identity of minority communities in Pakistan.

The premier underscored that the Constitution guarantees complete and equal rights to minorities, and the government is committed to upholding these rights. “The Muslims, Sikhs, Hindus, Christians, Parsis, and other religious communities living in Pakistan are independent citizens of the country, enjoying equal rights and freedom to lead their lives according to their faiths,” he stated.

Furthermore, Shehbaz Sharif emphasised that under Islamic teachings, the rights of minorities are strongly protected, with a focus on tolerance, mutual respect, and the protection of human rights without discrimination. He noted that the government has taken solid steps to ensure the protection of minorities’ rights, their lives, and their properties, as well as the maintenance and enhancement of their sacred religious sites.

President Asif Zardari’s message

On Minorities’ Day, President Asif Ali Zardari reaffirmed the country’s commitment to protect the rights and religious freedoms of minorities, urging the promotion of interfaith harmony across the nation.

“On this day, we reaffirm our commitment to the promise made by Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, on August 11, 1947, to the country’s minorities to protect their rights and religious freedoms,” said the president in a message shared on the occasion.

President Zardari maintained that Islam, too, fully recognises and advocates the protection of the rights of minorities.

“I am glad to say that Pakistan has taken a number of steps for the political, social and economic empowerment of minorities,” he added.

He went to add that the government has allocated a 5% quota for minorities for jobs and separate seats in both houses of the Parliament to encourage them to play an effective role in the political and national development of the country.

Additionally, President Zardari said steps are being taken to provide financial assistance to poor and deserving individuals, marriage grants, scholarships to students from minority communities for their education, besides the provision of funds for the repair/maintenance of their worship places.

He said Pakistan was committed to ensuring the protection of religious, social, political and economic rights of its minorities, adding that every Pakistani has the right to live according to their faith, irrespective of their religion, caste, colour or creed.

Military top brass pay tribute to minority communities

On Minorities Day, Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) director general in a statement release said, Chairman Joint Chief of Staff Committee (CJCSC) and Services Chiefs congratulated to the minority communities of Pakistan Armed Forces on the National Day of Minorities.

The Pakistan Armed Forces leadership in a statement said the contribution of the minority community in the development and prosperity of the nation cannot be forgotten and today is the day of diversity, inclusiveness and coexistence of our great nation.

The top brass of the Pakistan Army said minority communities are an indispensable and important part of our society.

“The rights and freedoms of minorities are sacred as per the Constitution and Islam. Appreciating the sacrifices and services of the minority communities,” the statement reads.

The Armed Forces of Pakistan paid rich tribute to the unwavering determination, dedication, and sacrifices of the minority communities.