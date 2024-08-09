NATIONAL

Matric results of 8 Khyber Pakhtunkhwa educational boards announced

By News Desk

The matriculation results for eight educational boards in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa have been officially announced.

Female students from various private schools secured the top positions across the boards.

Among the boards whose results were revealed are Peshawar, Abbottabad, Dera Ismail Khan, Malakand, Bannu, Kohat, Mardan, and Swat. Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur personally awarded honorary shields to the top position holders, recognizing their outstanding academic performance.

In the Peshawar Board alone, a total of 181,842 students participated in the matriculation examinations. The top position was shared equally by three students: Sania Faisal, Saeeda Sawira, and Marwa Alam, each scoring an impressive 1,176 marks.

Out of the students who appeared for the exams, 76,090 successfully passed the 10th grade, while 68,534 passed the 9th grade.

Across the eight educational boards, a total of 893,524 students sat for the 9th and 10th-grade exams, with 422,504 female students participating in the matriculation exams.

Previous article
Champion Arshad Nadeem says ‘it was my day’ on historic Olympic win
Next article
Arshad Nadeem breaks down in tears after winning Olympic gold | Video
News Desk
News Desk

2 COMMENTS

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

E-papers

Epaper_25-7-22 LHR

Epaper_25-7-22 KHI

Epaper_25-7-22 ISB

Borrowed strength

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Facebook Instagram Twitter
Copyright © 2025. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.