Matric results of 8 Khyber Pakhtunkhwa educational boards announced

The matriculation results for eight educational boards in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa have been officially announced.

Female students from various private schools secured the top positions across the boards.

Among the boards whose results were revealed are Peshawar, Abbottabad, Dera Ismail Khan, Malakand, Bannu, Kohat, Mardan, and Swat. Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur personally awarded honorary shields to the top position holders, recognizing their outstanding academic performance.

In the Peshawar Board alone, a total of 181,842 students participated in the matriculation examinations. The top position was shared equally by three students: Sania Faisal, Saeeda Sawira, and Marwa Alam, each scoring an impressive 1,176 marks.

Out of the students who appeared for the exams, 76,090 successfully passed the 10th grade, while 68,534 passed the 9th grade.

Across the eight educational boards, a total of 893,524 students sat for the 9th and 10th-grade exams, with 422,504 female students participating in the matriculation exams.