Colonial chains to self-made shackles

August 14th is a historic day for Pakistan, marking our independence from British colonial rule and the Hindu majority in India. We aimed to create a sovereign state that would unite diverse religious groups under Islamic principles. The journey to build this nation was fraught with sacrifices, and while we achieved physical independence, the challenge of sustaining economic and mental freedom soon became evident.

Today, Pakistan’s economic foundation is fragile. Our dependence on external aid raises the question: Are we economically independent? Or even mentally independent? We seem lost, caught between conventional methods in practice, outdated colonial policies and the potential for self-governance. The early post-independence years were marked by confusion, and despite religious parties’ attempts to lead the nation under Islamic laws, corruption soon took root.

Economic crises deepened as our institutions became mired in graft. Initially, we took pride in institutions inherited from the British, but over time, these began to deteriorate. The brain drain, with millions of Pakistanis, including professionals, leaving for better opportunities abroad, further weakened our nation’s potential.

The unrestrained population growth aggravates economic and geographical trouble. The lack of adequate education and job opportunities for the expanding population has led to deeper economic woes. Meanwhile, the rich grow richer, and the poor fall further into poverty, with the middle class shrinking. The resulting class divide destabilizes our economy and society because it consists of the elite. Therefore, in an era of rapid technological advancement, Pakistan lags behind. While other countries embrace innovation, we cling to obsolete methodologies that derive the weakest of performances, particularly in agriculture, despite our natural resources. The ruling class resist change to avoid scrutiny, worsening the situation. Without family planning and population control, our resources are stretched thin.

As young Pakistanis seek better lives abroad, the question remains: What is our government doing to stop the exodus? The search for a secure future, quality education, and job opportunities drives us away. On this Independence Day, we must reflect on whether we are truly independent or still in chains of our own making.

MARYAM FAISAL

LAHORE