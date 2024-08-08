COAS Gen Asim Munir vows to protect Pakistan from anarchy

ISLAMABAD: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Syed Asim Munir on Thursday pledged to stand resolutely against any attempt to create chaos in Pakistan, asserting the military’s commitment to safeguarding national integrity and upholding the principles of Shariah and the Constitution.

Speaking at the Ulema and Mashaikh Conference in Islamabad, General Munir highlighted the severity of corruption, describing it as the greatest crime in the eyes of Allah.

He assured that the Pakistan Army is dedicated to eliminating unrest and disorder by divine guidance.

“We will stand before anyone who tries to create chaos in Pakistan, by God,” declared the Army Chief, reinforcing the military’s dedication to preserving peace and stability in the country.

General Munir emphasised Pakistan’s longstanding support for Afghan refugees and urged them to maintain peaceful relations with Pakistan.

He acknowledged the sacrifices of the Pakhtun community and the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in combating terrorism, expressing the Army’s solidarity with them.

Addressing extremism, General Munir reiterated the Islamic teaching that “there is no coercion in religion” and condemned the backing of terrorism by criminal mafias.

He warned against the spread of anarchy through social media platforms.

Highlighting the sanctity of the Prophethood, General Munir asserted the protection of religious values as paramount.

“Pakistan is built to last,” he affirmed, emphasising the nation’s resilience against external threats.

Drawing lessons from conflicts in Iraq, Syria, and Libya, he called on religious scholars to promote tolerance and unity.

He criticised Western civilisation, encouraging national pride in Pakistani culture.

Concluding his address, the COAS touched on the long-standing Kashmir issue and expressed sorrow over the ongoing atrocities in Palestine and Gaza, urging Pakistan to strengthen itself against global challenges.