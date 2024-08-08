NATIONAL

CII urges Supreme Court to review ruling in Mubarak Sani case

By Staff Report

ISLAMABAD: The Council of Islamic Ideology (CII) has expressed concerns over several clauses in the Supreme Court’s recent ruling on the Mubarak Sani case, calling on the apex court’s judges to review their decision.

In a statement issued by the CII on Thursday, the council, under the chairmanship of Dr Muhammad Raghib Hussain Naeemi, highlighted its reservations regarding the Supreme Court’s July 24 ruling on the criminal review of the Mubarak Sani case. The council urged the judges to reconsider the verdict.

The CII stated that the decision contains aspects that scholars and the council believe do not align with Islamic teachings. The council announced that a detailed report outlining these concerns will soon be submitted to the Supreme Court, noting that the ruling has caused widespread unease among the public.

“This is a matter of faith and love for the Prophet (PBUH), rather than legal technicalities,” the statement read. The council emphasised the need for all segments of society to work together to resolve the issue and expressed hope that the honourable Supreme Court will promptly review its decision.

The CII also urged the government, particularly the Prime Minister, to play an effective role in addressing the matter.

