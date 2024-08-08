Arshad Nadeem to compete in Javelin throw finals tonight, watch here at this time

Arshad Nadeem, Pakistan’s top javelin thrower, earned his spot in the event final with a remarkable throw of 86.59 meters on his first attempt during Tuesday’s qualification round. This throw also marked his season-best performance.

India’s Neeraj Chopra also secured a place in the final with a formidable throw of 89.34 meters, his best of the season. Joining them in the finals is Grenada’s Anderson Peters, who matched Nadeem’s distance with an 86.59-meter throw in his first attempt.

In a heartfelt video message, Arshad Nadeem appealed to his fans to pray for his success in the final round of the men’s javelin throw at the Paris Olympics 2024.

“I have made it to the final of the Paris Olympics 2024 thanks to your prayers,” Nadeem stated.

Pakistan cricket team captain Babar Azam also sent a supportive video message, expressing his hope and backing for Nadeem to secure an Olympic gold medal for Pakistan.

Competitors: The finals will see top athletes such as Neeraj Chopra, Arshad Nadeem, Anderson Peters, and Julian Weber vying for the prestigious Olympic title.

Time: The men’s javelin throw final is scheduled to start at 11:25 PM PST tonight (Thursday).

Where to watch: The event will be live streamed here

Arshad Nadeem, who is Pakistan’s only medal hope, has a commendable track record, having won a silver medal at the World Championship in 2023 and at the Commonwealth Games in 2022. He also claimed a gold medal in the 2022 Commonwealth Games, becoming the first Pakistani to achieve this since 1962.

It’s worth noting that Pakistan last won an Olympic medal in 1992 in Barcelona, securing bronze in field hockey.