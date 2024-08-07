SHC told Rs0.5m compensation approved for missing persons families

KARACHI: The Sindh High Court on Wednesday was informed that the government had announced the compensation amounting to Rs500,000 for the families of missing persons.

The development comes during the hearing of the cases of around 13 missing citizens from Karachi.

During the proceedings, the government lawyer informed the SHC that the summary to pay Rs500,000 as compensation to the families had been approved.

The high court summoned progress reports in missing cases from investigation officers and adjourned the hearing until August 28.

The husband of a girl missing from Karachi’s industrial area also appeared in the court.

To a question by the bench about the girl getting married, the investigation officer informed the court that the missing girl had already been married and her husband was present in the court.

The missing woman’s husband told the court that her father had taken her with him after which her whereabouts are unknown.

The court directed for holding JITs and PTF sessions for recovery of the missing citizens.

The bench also directed the government to ensure payment of compensation to the missing persons’ families within one week.

The court ordered to get and produce travel history from the FIA.