Royal kids visit emotional site from Prince William’s past, here’s why

During their school summer holidays, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis are set to enjoy time at a holiday destination their dad, Prince William, says holds his ‘happiest but also saddest memories.’

Like children all over the UK, Prince George, 11, Princess Charlotte, 9, and Prince Louis, 6, are taking a break from the classroom for their six-week summer holiday with their parents, Prince William and Kate Middleton.

The family has likely started their vacation at their favorite holiday home, Anmer Hall, where the royal couple has planned plenty of activities to keep the kids entertained and stave off summer holiday boredom. Soon, however, they will head to another special family home in a beloved holiday hotspot filled with childhood memories for Prince William—both joyous and heartbreaking.

In a longstanding royal tradition, the family gathers annually at Balmoral Castle in Scotland for the last few weeks of the summer holidays. Despite Kate Middleton’s recent health struggles, sources report that she and her family will make the journey to the Scottish castle for family fun and games.

The royal residence, nestled in the Scottish Highlands, offers stunning holiday scenery with ample green space for the kids to explore, lakes for fishing and rowing, and a vast collection of horses for riding around the estate.

This location holds a special place in Prince William’s heart, not only for the fond memories of childhood holidays but also because Scotland is where he met Kate Middleton. However, it also brings back some of his most poignant memories.

In a previous speech given in Scotland, Prince William shared, “Scotland is a source of some of my happiest memories but also my saddest. I was in Balmoral when I was told that my mother had died. Still in shock, I found sanctuary in the service at Crathie Kirk that very morning and in the dark days of grief that followed, I found comfort and solace in the Scottish outdoors. As a result, the connection I feel to Scotland will forever run deep.”