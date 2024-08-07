PTI directed to submit new application for rally at Minar-e-Pakistan

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court (LHC) has directed Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) to submit a new application for a rally permit, focusing on the need for a prompt decision by the Deputy Commissioner (DC) regarding the proposed gathering at Minar-e-Pakistan on Independence Day.

During the hearing, presided over by Justice Ali Baqir Najafi, the court was informed of the heavy public attendance expected at Minar-e-Pakistan on August 14, a national holiday, which prompted concerns about large-scale events.

Additionally, the court noted that similar permissions had been denied to other parties on the same day due to security reasons.

The government’s lawyer advised PTI to consider an alternative location for their rally to increase the likelihood of obtaining the necessary permissions.

This advice came after a discussion on the potential security risks, including a recent incident where a PTI leader was murdered in Lahore, which Justice Najafi suggested might stem from personal enmity.

The court emphasized the importance of not delaying the decision-making process unnecessarily, reflecting on PTI’s previous rallies which had been conducted peacefully in other provinces.

Justice Najafi expressed concerns about the possibility of a sit-in and urged both the party and the government to collaborate to ensure any public gathering is conducted safely and within legal bounds.

Finally, the LHC instructed the DC to make a decision on PTI’s new application by the end of the day, urging a swift and fair resolution to the matter.