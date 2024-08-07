Kate Middleton’s ‘odd’ request to be called by a certain name, revealed

A recent revelation has surfaced that Catherine, Princess of Wales, formerly known as Kate Middleton, once sent a discreet message to her friends, requesting a more formal mode of address.

This intriguing detail, unveiled by royal biographer Robert Jobson in his latest book, has sparked interest and speculation about her relationship with Prince William.

According to Jobson, Kate reached out to her close friends via email, asking them to refer to her as “Catherine” instead of the more casual “Kate.” This request dates back to a time before her marriage to Prince William in 2011 and has been linked to broader speculation about their future.

The initial report of this request was made by Sunday Express columnist Adam Helliker in 2008, who noted that Kate expressed a desire to be called by her full name. Helliker’s report suggested that this change might indicate Kate’s preparation for a more formal role as Prince William’s future wife. Jobson’s book delves deeper into this, suggesting that the request was a significant move, possibly signalling an imminent engagement.

This revelation adds a personal touch to Kate’s journey from a university student to a prominent member of the British royal family. It highlights her evolving public persona and the steps she took to prepare for her future role alongside Prince William.

With their family now including three children—Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis—the couple is planning their summer holiday. The royal family is expected to gather at Balmoral Castle, the late Queen’s beloved retreat, for their traditional holiday.