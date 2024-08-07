Imran Khan claims he never asked Achakzai to negotiate with the army

Former Prime Minister and founder of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), Imran Khan, has clarified that Mahmood Khan Achakzai, leader of the Pashtun Khawa Milli Awami Party (PKMAP), has not been appointed to negotiate with the establishment on his behalf.

Speaking from Adiala Jail on Saturday, Khan emphasized that while PTI is open to discussions within the constitutional framework, the party’s mandate must be reinstated first.

“I have not authorized Mahmood Khan Achakzai to negotiate with the establishment. His role is limited to talks with political parties,” Khan stated.

When questioned about potential negotiations with the current government, Khan dismissed the idea, asserting that the government’s downfall is inevitable once four constituencies are opened for scrutiny.

Khan also criticized the previous major protest movement, noting that it ultimately backed down despite initially strong demands for respect for the vote.

The former Prime Minister declined to comment when asked about Sher Afazl Marwat.