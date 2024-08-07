NATIONAL

Gold rates in Pakistan today, 7 August 2024

By News Desk

The current prices for both 24K and 22K gold are based on information from the Sarafa Jewelers Association and the International Gold Market.

Previous article
Epaper_24-08-7 LHR
News Desk
News Desk

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

World

Pakistani charged with alleged ties to Iran in foiled assassination plot...

WASHINGTON: A Pakistani man with alleged ties to Iran has been charged in the United States in connection with a foiled plot to assassinate...

‘It is attack on Constitution, SC’: PTI announces to challenge controversial Election Act

Govt ‘bulldozes’ bill barring independents from joining parties through Parliament amid PTI opposition

Questions that must be asked

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2024. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.