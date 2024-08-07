In recent times, the escalating unrest in Bangladesh has taken a disturbing turn. What initially appeared as a student-led movement against discrimination has morphed into a much more sinister phenomenon. It is essential for local media, both print and electronic, to highlight the ongoing acts of vandalism and terrorism for what they truly are: anti-state subversive activities orchestrated by vested interests, primarily the BNP, Jamaat Islami, and other affiliated groups. Their ultimate goal is to lay siege to Gono Bhobon and force Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina to resign.

The transition from an “anti-discrimination movement” to what is now being branded as a “mass revolt” is not accidental. It is a calculated strategy by these groups to destabilize the government. This rebranding aims to garner broader support and create an illusion of a popular uprising. However, behind the facade of student protests, the real architects are individuals with a history of terrorism and anti-state activities.

The demand for Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina’s resignation is central to these protests. Yet, there is a conspicuous absence of any proposal for a viable alternative leadership. This deliberate ambiguity serves to mask the real agenda of these groups. The so-called 54 coordinators of the student protests are mere puppets in a larger game orchestrated by convicted terrorist (and BNP Vice Chairman) Tarique Rahman, his Jamaat allies, and other anti-Bangladesh elements. Their objective is not the betterment of the country but the fulfillment of their own political and ideological ambitions.

It is crucial for the international community to understand the true nature of these events. What is unfolding in Bangladesh is not a genuine student movement but a coordinated attempt by Islamist-jihadist factions to destabilize the state. By portraying these activities accurately, local media can play a pivotal role in ensuring that global perceptions are aligned with the reality on the ground.

As Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and the country confront these formidable challenges, there are indications that some opportunists within the political landscape are acting in self-interest. One such figure is Shamim Osman, MP, who has reportedly fled the country along with his family, seeking refuge in Thailand. According to credible sources, Osman obtained a Thai visa on July 29, and departed without notifying the Speaker of the Jatiya Sangsad or the Awami League president, Sheikh Hasina. His actions mirror those of a traitor and coward, reminiscent of his past behaviour during times of crisis.

The situation in Bangladesh has been witnessing a series of systematic and continuous attacks on its symbolic institutions of sovereignty. The Bangladesh Army, known for its capability and patriotism, stands ready to confront these anti-state forces decisively. The patriotic army has the capacity to bring the situation under control within an hour. Therefore, it is time to declare that enough is enough.

With the support of a vigilant media, a capable military, and an informed citizenry, Bangladesh can overcome this crisis. It is a time for unity and resilience, for the sake of the nation’s future. Let our patriotic Army manage this situation until it is suitable for a return to democratic governance.

In this context, it is pertinent to consider the capabilities and track record of the Bangladesh Army. The army has faced the ‘line of fire’ in far more challenging situations in United Nations peacekeeping missions than the current unrest in Bangladesh. For instance, its missions in South Sudan, Congo, and Sierra Leone have required exceptional bravery and skill in restoring order in highly volatile environments. Compared to these international challenges, bringing law and order to the present situation in Bangladesh should be a manageable task for the military.

The experiences of the Bangladesh Army in UN missions provide valuable lessons in handling domestic unrest. In South Sudan, the Army has dealt with intense ethnic conflicts and large-scale violence. Its efforts in Congo have involved navigating complex political landscapes and armed militias. Similarly, in Sierra Leone, it contributed significantly to stabilizing a nation recovering from a brutal civil war. These missions have equipped the Bangladesh Army with the expertise and resilience needed to address the current crisis at home.

In light of these developments, the role of the media becomes even more critical. Accurate and responsible reporting is essential to prevent misinformation and ensure that the public remains informed about the true nature of the unrest. By shedding light on the involvement of anti-state actors and their ulterior motives, the media can help build a more informed and vigilant society.

As Bangladesh navigates through this turbulent period, the collective efforts of the government, the military, and the media are crucial in safeguarding the nation’s stability. The portrayal of the ongoing unrest must be accurate, highlighting the involvement of anti-state actors and their true agenda. By doing so, the media can play a vital role in informing the public and the international community, ensuring that the narrative is not hijacked by those with malicious intent.

(This was written before the military takeover on August 5 by a Dhaka-based analyst)