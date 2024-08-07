29 Awami League leaders among killed as violence grips Bangladesh post-Hasina

DHAKA: Following the resignation of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, Bangladesh is witnessing a surge of violence with at least 29 Awami League leaders and their family members found dead across the country amidst widespread anti-government protests.

The unrest, initially triggered by a controversial quota system, intensified with a government crackdown on protestors, leading to clashes with security forces and a nationwide call for Hasina’s resignation. The death toll from the ongoing conflict has now exceeded 400, as per media reports and official sources.

In Satkhira, the chaos following Hasina’s departure resulted in at least 10 deaths. Properties associated with Awami League leaders were targeted, with houses and businesses looted and vandalized. Cumilla witnessed a tragic incident where a mob set a three-story building on fire, killing 11 people, including five teenagers. Many victims were trapped on the upper floors, unable to escape the smoke and flames.

Further acts of violence were reported in Bogra, where two leaders from the Jubo League, the youth wing of the Awami League, were brutally murdered by a mob. The body of another Jubo League leader, Mushfiqur Rahim, was later found under a bridge in Sonagazi Upazila, underscoring the widespread nature of the attacks.

Additionally, several Hindu temples were attacked during the unrest, with student leaders accusing supporters of the Awami League of instigating these assaults on religious sites.

Amid this turmoil, Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus has been appointed chief adviser of the interim government. His selection, made after consultations led by President Mohammed Shahabuddin, aims to stabilize the nation and guide it through this period of intense political and social upheaval.