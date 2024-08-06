NATIONAL

Youm-e-Istehsal event in New York highlights human rights abuses in IIOJK

By Staff Report

NEW YORK: The Consulate General of Pakistan in New York, in collaboration with the Permanent Mission of Pakistan to the United Nations, held an event to commemorate the 5th anniversary of Youm-e-Istehsal on Tuesday.

The event brought together senior diplomats, members of the Kashmiri and Pakistani communities, and distinguished guests to express solidarity with the people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) and to highlight the ongoing human rights violations in IIOJK.

Consul General Aamer Atozai in his remarks, emphasized the significance of the day and the continued struggle of the Kashmiri people for their right to self-determination.

In his keynote address, H.E. Ambassador Munir Akram, Permanent Representative of Pakistan to the United Nations highlighted the grave human rights abuses being perpetrated in IIOJK and called on the international community to take immediate and concrete steps to address the situation and uphold the rights of the Kashmiri people.

Various other speakers included Senator Lt. Gen (Retd) Abdul Qayyum, Ambassador Hameed Opeloyeru (Permanent Observer of OIC), Dr. Ghulam Nabi Fai (Secretary General World Kashmir Awareness Forum) and Mr. Abdul Hamid Siyam (Senior Journalist).

The speakers underscored the illegal and unilateral measures taken by India to alter the demographic and political landscape of Jammu and Kashmir, in violation of international law and UN Security Council resolutions and emphasized the need for international intervention to resolve the Kashmir issue.

A photo exhibition was organized to highlight the relentless atrocities committed by Indian Occupation Forces in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

IHC seeks report on facilities being provided to PTI founder in Adiala Jail
Islam’s teachings highlighted at Pak-Saudi conference in capital
