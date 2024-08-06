Solar scams in Karachi

With increasing demand for solar energy equipment as people are switching over to alternative energy sources, fake energy companies dealing with solar installations are out to fleece the public in Karachi. With K-Electric (KE) getting unbearable with every passing day and solar fraudsters having a field day, middle class families are finding themselves caught between the devil and the deep blue sea.

These ‘solar companies’ mostly operate virtually and do not have any physical office. An acquaintance recently decided to install a solar system at home and engaged one such ‘company’ through Facebook. The ‘managing director’ of the ‘company’ visited the home and finalised the deal. More than 50 per cent of the total cost was paid in advance, and efficient installation was promised. The ‘company’ did start the work, but soon afterwards the ‘owner’ disappeared and did not respond to the various phone calls the client made.

The fake companies are dealing in groups, which are not registered with the Private Power and Infrastructure Board (PPIB) of the Ministry of Energy, and, therefore, do not have the relevant licence to install solar systems.

Those who plan to take the net-metering route have to face even more trouble as it entails electrical earthing and KE approvals as well. The solar gangs are operating through third party vendors in this scenario. Most of the solar companies are unregistered. They are fake entities and freely indulge in fraud.

As such, a friend recently suffered from a breach of agreement with one such ‘company’. When he tried to lodge a complaint with the local police station, he was told that the case was not worthy enough. When he argued, he was simply told that the matter did not fall under the jurisdiction of the said police station.

Those planning to install a solar system must survey the market for rates, check the prices of inverters, ensure that the company is PPIB-certified, and avoid advance payment. Otherwise, running away from the clutches of KE might lead to even more trouble, making it a case of being out of the frying pan into the fire. The relevant government agencies should also keep an eye on the market to curb prevalent fraudulent practices.

MUHAMMAD HASSAN ABBASI

KARACHI